5 Times Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman Proved they’re the Perfect Quarantine Couple
Honestly, we just really enjoy seeing the two of them together. We promise you, you can’t scroll through the timelines of actors Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman, both on Twitter and Instagram, without smiling all through. They’re so perfect together.
And we want to share this perfection with you.
Through this lockdown, the couple has been quarantined alone, and this alone time has birthed a lot of shenanigans they’ve shared on their social media.
See all the shenanigans for yourself, and see if you you don’t wear a smile all through.
The time they played the TikTok couple game (and we learned Linda is grumpy in the mornings)
The time Linda gave Ibrahim facials (and he kept grumbling)
The time Linda wanted to use Ibrahim as houseboy (and he caught her scope)
I have stressed this man in this house sha.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
But it is the weekend abeg, let me lounge and be spoiled like the Queen that I am pic.twitter.com/TukU2ftLJN
— Ihuoma.L.Ejiofor-Suleiman (@LindaEjiofor) May 9, 2020
The time Ibrahim did some weird dance (and Linda hyped him all through)
View this post on Instagram
some good cheer and a lirru bit of goofing around, with a dash of popping. Ps, @ihuomalindaejiofor can hype you into doing the most bizarre things in this life if you no get sense. Just listen to her shouting "bresst shaking, bresst shaking!" In the background. Madame, it is (supposed to be) a chest pop. But rustiness and lack of practice no gree me 😅🤣🤣🤣 HAPPY EASTER GUYS, HE IS RISEN! #ibrahimsuleiman #sonOfAisha #captainQuest #architectchoreographerartistactor #Approved #lockdown
And the throwback to Linda’s birthday in 2019 (when they played balloon volleyball [and Ibrahim cheated])
View this post on Instagram
throwback to Sunshine's birthday last year. we finally found the time to compile both POVs from our phones and here we are. WARNING: do not ever play this game with @ihuomalindaejiofor or any other person who isn't above 5'6" #ibrahimsuleiman #sonOfAisha #captainQuest #lockdownChronicles