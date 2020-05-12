Connect with us

Relationships Sweet Spot

5 Times Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman Proved they're the Perfect Quarantine Couple

Relationships Scoop Weddings

#ForeverYong2020! See All the Amazingness from Vimbai Mutinhiri & Dru Ekpenyong's Court Wedding

BN TV Relationships

What Does it Take in Making Marriage Work? Find Out On Koko Kalango’s “Colours Of Life” | Watch

BN TV Career Relationships Scoop

Catch Up on All that Went Down Last Week on #AtHomeWithBN

Features Relationships

Tolu Falode: So You Were Ghosted... Now What?

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Vimbai Mutinhiri & her Beau Dru Ekpenyong are MARRIED! #ForeverYong

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Mofe Duncan just wants to Live, Love and Make His Woman Laugh

Features Relationships

Jeremiah Ajayi: Overcoming Envy and Learning to Stop Comparing Yourself to Others

Features Relationships

There Was a Good Reason For Your Break Up, But You're Going Back to Your Ex

Features Relationships

BN Prose: A Fiery Circle by Glory Abah

Relationships

5 Times Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman Proved they’re the Perfect Quarantine Couple

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Honestly, we just really enjoy seeing the two of them together. We promise you, you can’t scroll through the timelines of actors Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman, both on Twitter and Instagram, without smiling all through. They’re so perfect together.

And we want to share this perfection with you.

Through this lockdown, the couple has been quarantined alone, and this alone time has birthed a lot of shenanigans they’ve shared on their social media.

See all the shenanigans for yourself, and see if you you don’t wear a smile all through.

The time they played the TikTok couple game (and we learned Linda is grumpy in the mornings)

The time Linda gave Ibrahim facials (and he kept grumbling)

The time Linda wanted to use Ibrahim as houseboy (and he caught her scope)

The time Ibrahim did some weird dance (and Linda hyped him all through)

And the throwback to Linda’s birthday in 2019 (when they played balloon volleyball [and Ibrahim cheated])

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BN Prose: Many Colours of Rainbow by Nneamaka Onochie

Kehinde Ayanleye of Stutern is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Osama Tahir: COVID-19, Contact Tracing & the Privacy Safety Conundrum

Biodun Da-Silva: Setting Goals In a Time of Uncertainty

Theo Ubabunike: Here’s What I Learned From Watching the Michelle Obama ‘Becoming’ Documentary on Netflix

Advertisement
css.php