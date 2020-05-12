Connect with us

Stormi & Kylie Jenner Tried the #DontTouchChallenge & It's Super Adorable

Tara Surprised Hubby Fela Durotoye in the Most Romantic Way on his Birthday

It's a Baby Boy for Kcee & wife Ijeoma!

David & Sunmbo Adeoye's Little Princess is Here! 👶🏽

Burna Boy, Davido, Yemi Alade & More of Our Favourite Artists will Perform at Afro Nation 2021

Fans Will Soon Get a Closer Glimpse Inside Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Life | Get the Scoop

#ForeverYong2020! See All the Amazingness from Vimbai Mutinhiri & Dru Ekpenyong's Court Wedding

Mike Edwards' Wife Perri is Bumping & Glowing ❤️

30 Never Looked So Chic! We Love Wofai Fada's Birthday Glam

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's Reason for refusing American Citizenship is Something We Can All Relate To

While we’ve been on lockdown, a lot of people are doing fun challenges and videos with their kids online, such as the trending #DontTouchChallenge, and it’s super fun to watch.

Kylie Jenner decided to get in on the challenge with her daughter, Stormi and the result is so adorable. The beauty mogul placed a bowl of candy in front of Stormi, instructing her not to touch until mummy comes back in.

Although Stormi was almost tempted to start eating, then holds herself back saying, “patience, patience” multiple times.

Did she pass? Watch the video below and find out.

