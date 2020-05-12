Stormi & Kylie Jenner Tried the #DontTouchChallenge & It’s Super Adorable

While we’ve been on lockdown, a lot of people are doing fun challenges and videos with their kids online, such as the trending #DontTouchChallenge, and it’s super fun to watch.

Kylie Jenner decided to get in on the challenge with her daughter, Stormi and the result is so adorable. The beauty mogul placed a bowl of candy in front of Stormi, instructing her not to touch until mummy comes back in.

Although Stormi was almost tempted to start eating, then holds herself back saying, “patience, patience” multiple times.

Did she pass? Watch the video below and find out.