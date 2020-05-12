Connect with us

David & Sunmbo Adeoye’s Little Princess is Here! 👶🏽

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

David & Sunmbo Adeoye's Little Princess is Here! 👶🏽

Pastor David Adeoye shared the news on his Instagram, writing that his wife Sunmbo has birthed a baby girl.

REJOICE WITH US
Our Princess is here. We return all glory and honour to God. My beautiful wife and our new Princess are doing great. The Lord will complete what He has began in your life in Jesus matchless name.
.
“I will bless the LORD at all times;
his praise shall continually be in my mouth.
let the humble hear and be glad.
Oh, magnify the LORD with me,
and let us exalt his name together!” (Ps.34:1-3).
.
Due to the government’s policy of social distancing, naming ceremony and all greetings will not be as we know it. Thank you for your Prayers and Love over the years. .
You are Great!

We’re so happy for them! Congratulations!

BellaNaija.com

BellaNaija.com

