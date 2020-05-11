Relationships
#ForeverYong2020! See All the Amazingness from Vimbai Mutinhiri & Dru Ekpenyong’s Court Wedding
The court wedding of Zimbabwean actress and TV personality, Vimbai Mutinhiri and her longtime boyfriend, Dru Ekpenyong, was really beautiful.
The couple made it official at the registry last week and we wish them the very best.
The court wedding took place in Calabar, and the groom’s brother, Asuquo Ekpeyong, gave us a sneak peek on Instagram.
Now, the beautiful bride has shared more photos from the sweet moment. In a video shared, she wrote:
What shall I render to Jehovah, for He has done so very much for me ♥️🙏🏾😇 . Part 1 / Court Registry done ✅ – social distancing compliant, but you know we had to add our touch to it 😁 (while we watch and wait for the coast to clear for us to have the dream celebrations we spent months planning) Thank you to all who have shared their words of encouragement, their prayers and their well wishes!! We are so grateful to be blessed with so much love
In another post, she wrote:
If only tears could speak, these ones would tell such a powerful story of how no matter what – God has a plan! Only He knows how a girl from Harare, ended up in the loving arms of a Prince in Calabar. The journey has been colorful and eventful, but by His grace we are ushered into a new chapter. What a testimony – that in every story – JEHOVAH has the final say 😇 .
#ForeverYong2020 Part 1 #CourtRegistry
Check on it!
Photo Credit: the_vimbai
Carol
May 11, 2020 at 5:51 pm
tigashirei mainini,,,,when his passes we will continue to celebrate with you.
Nye
May 11, 2020 at 8:07 pm
Always, Always liked this babe, I don’t know why. I’m happy for her and wish them all the best. My Ekpenyong, love her gently oh! Be kind to her. I pray that God will bless you both above your imaginations. Amen. Welcome home Mrs Ekpenyong. We love you outchea!!