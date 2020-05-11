Connect with us

#ForeverYong2020! See All the Amazingness from Vimbai Mutinhiri & Dru Ekpenyong's Court Wedding

What Does it Take in Making Marriage Work? Find Out On Koko Kalango’s “Colours Of Life” | Watch

Catch Up on All that Went Down Last Week on #AtHomeWithBN

Tolu Falode: So You Were Ghosted... Now What?

Vimbai Mutinhiri & her Beau Dru Ekpenyong are MARRIED! #ForeverYong

Mofe Duncan just wants to Live, Love and Make His Woman Laugh

Jeremiah Ajayi: Overcoming Envy and Learning to Stop Comparing Yourself to Others

There Was a Good Reason For Your Break Up, But You're Going Back to Your Ex

BN Prose: A Fiery Circle by Glory Abah

#PostItWithPostpill | The Love Triangle❤️

The court wedding of Zimbabwean actress and TV personality, Vimbai Mutinhiri and her longtime boyfriend, Dru Ekpenyong, was really beautiful.

The couple made it official at the registry last week and we wish them the very best.

The court wedding took place in Calabar, and the groom’s brother, Asuquo Ekpeyong, gave us a sneak peek on Instagram.

Now, the beautiful bride has shared more photos from the sweet moment. In a video shared, she wrote:

What shall I render to Jehovah, for He has done so very much for me ♥️🙏🏾😇 . Part 1 / Court Registry done ✅ – social distancing compliant, but you know we had to add our touch to it 😁 (while we watch and wait for the coast to clear for us to have the dream celebrations we spent months planning) Thank you to all who have shared their words of encouragement, their prayers and their well wishes!! We are so grateful to be blessed with so much love

In another post, she wrote:

If only tears could speak, these ones would tell such a powerful story of how no matter what – God has a plan! Only He knows how a girl from Harare, ended up in the loving arms of a Prince in Calabar. The journey has been colorful and eventful, but by His grace we are ushered into a new chapter. What a testimony – that in every story – JEHOVAH has the final say 😇 .
#ForeverYong2020 Part 1 #CourtRegistry

Check on it!

Photo Credit: the_vimbai

