Vimbai Mutinhiri is married! Zimbabwean actress and TV personality Vimbai Mutinhiri and her longtime boyfriend, Dru Ekpenyong, did not let the Coronavirus stop their plans of getting hitched.

The lovebirds got married today in Calabar, with the groom’s brother, Asuquo Ekpeyong, giving an update on Instagram.

He shared some photos from the sweet moment and captioned:

Earlier today, witnessing Andrew & Vimbai’s Court Ceremony.

It was beautiful and filled with love. I wish them God’s blessings as they start their marriage journey.

Thank you to everyone who video dialed in to witness.

@dru_ekpenyong @the_vimbai

#foreveryong #part1

#LoveInTheTimeOfCorona

Vimbai has also been sharing some fun videos on her Instagram Stories. In one, she wrote that “This is the day that the Lord has made”.

We’ve been following the love story of Vimbai and Dru (from baecations to surprise trips to birthday dinners and their engagement), and we’re super excited for the couple.

The couple got engaged in October 2019.

Photo Credit: @donsuky