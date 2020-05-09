Connect with us

Movies & TV Music Scoop

K.Brule Wants You to take his Music Seriously

BN TV Movies & TV

Re-watch the Classic Mount Zion Movie "Captives of the Mighty" | #BNMovieFeature

Movies & TV Scoop

Something Awesome is Coming & It is Netflix's African Original "Blood & Water"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Theodora Ibekwe-Oyebade's Feature Film "Shameful Deceit" addresses Incest | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Yvonne Orji's HBO Comedy Special is Almost Here & We've Got the Sneak Peek

Movies & TV Nollywood

Here's Another Teaser from Mildred Okwo's "La Femme Anjola" starring Rita Dominic & Nonso Bassey

Movies & TV Nollywood

"The dream came true" Bolanle Ninalowo is spending his Birthday with his Wife & Kids for the First Time in 10 Years

Movies & TV Scoop

Denola Grey’s Response to a Twitter call-out shows Everyone can Grow and Evolve

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Rejoice Abutsa's Animated Tribute to the Chibok Girls "CapTiv Dream" is A MUST WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

WATCH Obi Emelonye's Short Film "Heart 2 Heart" on BN TV

Movies & TV

K.Brule Wants You to take his Music Seriously

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

While BBNaija 2017 housemate K.Brule was in the house, he always talked about his music career and how much he wanted to become a successful singer.

Almost 4 years after and it seems K.Brule has not hit the level of success he envisioned and that is why he took to his Instagram to open up about his frustrations.

According to him, people are only interested in seeing his face on social media and not his talent in music.

Trying to understand why you guys engage more with my selfies or movies than my music. I will legit delete Instagram and exist through my YouTube iTunes audiomack and SoundCloud cuz I’m tired.
I’m not a #model I’m a #musician and a damn good one at that!
If you all request my songs on the radio and TV you can see way more of me than just my insta. I’m not about this life. I’m a studio rat I’m happiest when I’m creating but its so hard to find the motivation these days when it feels like you only care about my face not what I have to say!

Get acquainted with some of his songs below.

Listen to “Special”

Watch the video for “Special”

Watch the video for “Without You”

Photo Credit: @k.brule

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: This Job Doesn’t Feel Right For Me Any More

Sylvester Kay-Adade: Every Child Deserves Quality Education During This Lockdown

Oyindamola Ossi: Are You Ready For the Post-Pandemic ‘War For Talent’?

Jeremiah Ajayi: Overcoming Envy and Learning to Stop Comparing Yourself to Others

There Was a Good Reason For Your Break Up, But You’re Going Back to Your Ex

Advertisement
css.php