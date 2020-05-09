K.Brule Wants You to take his Music Seriously

While BBNaija 2017 housemate K.Brule was in the house, he always talked about his music career and how much he wanted to become a successful singer.

Almost 4 years after and it seems K.Brule has not hit the level of success he envisioned and that is why he took to his Instagram to open up about his frustrations.

According to him, people are only interested in seeing his face on social media and not his talent in music.

Trying to understand why you guys engage more with my selfies or movies than my music. I will legit delete Instagram and exist through my YouTube iTunes audiomack and SoundCloud cuz I’m tired.

I’m not a #model I’m a #musician and a damn good one at that!

If you all request my songs on the radio and TV you can see way more of me than just my insta. I’m not about this life. I’m a studio rat I’m happiest when I’m creating but its so hard to find the motivation these days when it feels like you only care about my face not what I have to say!

Photo Credit: @k.brule