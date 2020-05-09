Re-watch the Classic Mount Zion Movie “Captives of the Mighty” | #BNMovieFeature

Connect with us

Remember those classic Mount Zion movies that were an active part of your childhood? We are bringing them back for the month of May.

Mount Zion movies take up a significant role in the movie industry of Nigeria and it is worth mentioning that most 80s and 90s kids grew up watching these Christian movies which also played a crucial educational role because there were such topics as consequences of sin, the difference between good and evil, the importance of good morals and so on.

For the month of May, #BNMovieFeature will be showing a couple of classic Mount Zion movies and today’s movie is titled “Captives Of The Mighty” produced by Mike Bamiloye.

The movie stars Elvon Jarret, Funmi Okeowo, Gloria Bamiloye, Doyin Hassan, Bola Adepoju, Mike Bamiloye, Israel Ore-Adewole, and others.

Watch the movie below:

