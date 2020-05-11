Mike Edwards’ Wife Perri is Bumping & Glowing ❤️

British athlete, Perri Shakes-Drayton, and wife to BBNaija’s star, Mike Edwards’, is showing off her growing baby bump.

A few weeks back, Mike and Perri shared they were expecting their first child, and everyone, from BBNaija’s stars, celebrities, friends and fans, were all excited about the news.

Incase you missed the announcement, watch it here.

The mum-to-be shared two photos of growing bump, from week 15 to 20.

She wrote:

Overwhelmed with the love and responses about my pregnancy. Appreciate the encouraging words and advice.

One thing I’m adjusting to is my body changing so here’s me at 20 weeks vs me at 15 weeks. My bump is growing at a rapid rate 🤣🤰🏾

Check out the stunning pregnancy glow!

Photo Credit: itspsd