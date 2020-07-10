Thursday’s #BBNaija “Pepper Dem” Reunion Show was all about the Live Shows, Highlights & the Yabs

The 1-hour show took us back into all the drama in the house with Saturday night moments, the love, live show, the tears, and more. It was good seeing all our favourite housemates, and the memories just came rushing back.

Among the housemates in the studio were Seyi, Kim Oprah, Ike, Frodd, Omashola, Elozonam, Joe, Mercy, Tuoyo, and Jackye, while Isilomo joined via video call.

Saturday Nights

We recall how Mercy and Tuoyo constantly brought on their A-game to every Saturday night party.

The housemates shared their thoughts party poopers with Jackye on top of this, and her constantly becomes a lone ranger at the club every other Saturday night.

Lmao Seyi just shaded Jackye. Ebuka: Jackye was in your head when you entered the party arena. Seyi: Her computer.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 9, 2020

Her reason for why she hardly ever danced, she recalled a sexual assault experience that made her cautious of dancing publicly or drinking excessively.

She was sexually assaulted the first time she went to a club without her boyfriend. That’s why she rarely danced in the house parties. ❤️❤️❤️ So brave to share her story.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 9, 2020

Mercy also admitted to taunting Ike especially her lavish show of affection towards Tuoyo on one of the party nights.

Lmao. Mercy was always dancing with other men on purpose? She likes men fighting over her, she says. She enjoys riling Ike up.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 9, 2020

Oh so it worked the other way too? Mercy got upset when Ike danced with Venita?#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 9, 2020

Mercy says she did hers because she wanted Ike to come get her. Ike was doing his cos he was having fun. And Ike says she’s right.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 9, 2020

The Game

Ebuka initiated a fun game which entailed asking the former housemates to accurately define types of parties. The guys who lost had to choose between eating paper or 20 push-ups on one hand. The ladies, on the other hand, had to eat the question paper or take out their lashes or wigs.

Ike was supposed to explain what a Sip and See is. Of course he missed it. He did five one-handed push ups sha.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 9, 2020

Ike did five push-ups, Kim pulled off her wig while Omashola and Mercy prefered to have a taste of the paper.

Who is a party pooper? Tuoyo says someone who kills the vibe in a party. “I mean, a Jackye in a party.” 💀💀💀#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 9, 2020

Live eviction show

Another major highlight asides the thrilling game initiated by Ebuka was Isilomo revealing what influenced the infamous moment she yanked her wig off at her live eviction. Kim Oprah, Isilomo and Joe took turns to explain the reason for some of the live eviction reactions.

When Kim Oprah saw her clips in the house, she realized why people didn’t vote for her.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 9, 2020

Isilomo shared that her wig moment was to suppress the feeling of nervousness she felt from being on stage, and fans were making gestures, so she had to do it.

They also played a game of charade, and it was so fun to watch how creative the housemates can be.

