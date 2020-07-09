Wasiu and Simi clear the air on this Episode of “MTV Shuga: Alone Together”

On the new episode of “MTV Shuga: Alone Together”, Wasiu finally apologises to Simi, meanwhile Dineo files an official police report against Kabelo, and Zamo does her best to complete the bulk mask order.

The series features the Shuga cast from across Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Ivory Coast, and it explores how people in different African countries (Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and South Africa) are coping with the lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic.

