Wasiu and Simi clear the air on this Episode of "MTV Shuga: Alone Together"

It Was a Japanese-Themed Surprise Party for Morayo Brown's 40th Birthday

Regina Daniels has some Fun with her Family on "Our Circle"

Stop Leaving Vital Information Out - Toke Makinwa has a Message for Men

Get to Know More about Taaooma & her Bae on "Time Out With Taaooma"

You'll love Kaliné's cover of "Jerusalema" by Master KG, Nomcebo & Burna Boy

Let Johnny Drille Blow You Away with his Virtual Concert

Level Up Your Instant Noodles with this Stir Fry Recipe by Sisi Jemimah

Dineo stands up for Herself on this Episode of "MTV Shuga: Alone Together"

Skales performs Back to Back Hits on uduX's "Tun'd Up"

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

On the new episode of “MTV Shuga: Alone Together”, Wasiu finally apologises to Simi, meanwhile Dineo files an official police report against Kabelo, and Zamo does her best to complete the bulk mask order.

The series features the Shuga cast from across Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Ivory Coast, and it explores how people in different African countries (Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and South Africa) are coping with the lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the video below:

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Olawunmi Adegoke: How Do You Approach Learning?

Michael Adeboye Adeyemi: 4 Ways To Remain Relevant As A Young Leader Post COVID-19

Ask Shade: My Uncle's Covid-Related Death Is Making My Mum Consider Asking My Father To Write a Will

Chisom Winifred: An Insight From Beverly Naya's Skin Documentary

The Cuteness of These Nigerian Celebrities With Their Pets is All the Joy You Need Today

