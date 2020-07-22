Mbali finds out the Truth about Sol on this Episode of “MTV Shuga: Alone Together”

On the new episode of “MTV Shuga: Alone Together”, Mbali and Odirile find out the truth about Mbali’s boyfriend “Bandile” aka Sol meanwhile Faa and Frances start planning an event.

The series features the Shuga cast from across Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Ivory Coast, and it explores how people in different African countries (Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and South Africa) are coping with the lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the video below: