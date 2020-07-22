Take a Journey Behind the Scenes of Sabrina and Idris Elba’s Moroccan Wedding

It’s been over a year since Sabrina and Idris Elba‘s three-day wedding ceremony in Morocco and we still can’t get over how beautiful it was.

In a recent video, British Vogue takes us behind the scenes of the spectacular wedding to Sabrina’s dress fitting with designer Vera Wang.

Find out the meaning behind the words Sabrina had stitched into her gown as a surprise for Idris, how they met and see some intimate scenes from the ceremony.

Watch the Video Below:

The couple’s wedding had previously featured in a special bridal issue of British Vogue in July 2020.