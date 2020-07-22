Connect with us

The Boys Are Back! Watch Season 3, Episode 1 of “The Men’s Club”

Take a Journey Behind the Scenes of Sabrina and Idris Elba's Moroccan Wedding

Alex Ekubo, Linda Osifo & Kevin Ikeduba star in Amen Imaseun's Upcoming Thriller “Son Of Mercy”

Life before #BBNaija: Tolani Baj the Vlogger - Check out these previously released vlogs

"Startups are like a Democracy" - Chika Nwobi Goes Hard & Factual at TedxLagos

Sol can't hide from his past on this Episode of "MTV Shuga: Alone Together"

Kizz Daniel drops Visualizer for "Aii"

The Perfect Grilled Turkey Recipe by The Kitchen Muse

We're Counting Down to Another Thrilling Season of "The Men’s Club"

Oxlade takes on emPawa Africa's "Who Said That"

The Boys Are Back! Watch Season 3, Episode 1 of "The Men's Club"

Published

3 hours ago

 on


The boys are back!!!

The much anticipated third season of “The Men’s Club” is here with more drama, suspense, fun and of course, the romance.

Your favourite characters are back. The ones you love and of course, the ones you hate too.

This season promises to be more intriguing and exciting with the adventures of four Nigerian men and how they navigate their mainly drama-filled tumultuous love lives.

The series stars Ayoola Ayolola, Etim Effiong, Efa Iwara, Sharon Ooja Egwurube, Baaj Adebule, Shaffy Bello amongst others.

Watch the new episode below:

