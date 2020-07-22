The Boys Are Back! Watch Season 3, Episode 1 of “The Men’s Club”



The boys are back!!!

The much anticipated third season of “The Men’s Club” is here with more drama, suspense, fun and of course, the romance.

Your favourite characters are back. The ones you love and of course, the ones you hate too.

This season promises to be more intriguing and exciting with the adventures of four Nigerian men and how they navigate their mainly drama-filled tumultuous love lives.

The series stars Ayoola Ayolola, Etim Effiong, Efa Iwara, Sharon Ooja Egwurube, Baaj Adebule, Shaffy Bello amongst others.

Watch the new episode below: