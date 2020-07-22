Connect with us

Alex Ekubo, Linda Osifo & Kevin Ikeduba star in Amen Imaseun's Upcoming Thriller “Son Of Mercy”

Take a Journey Behind the Scenes of Sabrina and Idris Elba's Moroccan Wedding

The Boys Are Back! Watch Season 3, Episode 1 of “The Men’s Club”

Life before #BBNaija: Tolani Baj the Vlogger - Check out these previously released vlogs

"Startups are like a Democracy" - Chika Nwobi Goes Hard & Factual at TedxLagos

Sol can't hide from his past on this Episode of "MTV Shuga: Alone Together"

Kizz Daniel drops Visualizer for "Aii"

The Perfect Grilled Turkey Recipe by The Kitchen Muse

We're Counting Down to Another Thrilling Season of "The Men’s Club"

Oxlade takes on emPawa Africa's "Who Said That"

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Amen Imaseun, younger brother to ace movie producer, Lancelot Imasuen, has released the trailer for the upcoming thriller titled, “Son of Mercy“.

A new movie was produced and directed by Amen Imasuen in collaboration with St Moscomee Limited. The upcoming movie tells a unique story about the Nigerian youth and the country.

The movie stars Alex Ekubo, Linda Osifo, Kevin Ikeduba, Gregory Ojefua, Gbadamasi Jonathan, amongst others.

Watch the trailer below:

