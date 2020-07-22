BN TV
Alex Ekubo, Linda Osifo & Kevin Ikeduba star in Amen Imaseun’s Upcoming Thriller “Son Of Mercy”
Amen Imaseun, younger brother to ace movie producer, Lancelot Imasuen, has released the trailer for the upcoming thriller titled, “Son of Mercy“.
A new movie was produced and directed by Amen Imasuen in collaboration with St Moscomee Limited. The upcoming movie tells a unique story about the Nigerian youth and the country.
The movie stars Alex Ekubo, Linda Osifo, Kevin Ikeduba, Gregory Ojefua, Gbadamasi Jonathan, amongst others.
Watch the trailer below: