It's Been 365 Days of Love, Friendship & Happiness for Sabrina & Idris Elba ❤️

These are the Books on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Nightstand (& the Writers She’d Love to Host to a Dinner Party)

Queen of Daytime TV Funmi Iyanda is Back with “Public Eye Live”

Guess who was Recognized by the Grammys - Niniola!

Stella Damasus is Sharing her Passion Project with the World & Reintroducing Her Daughters

Toolz is Celebrating an Upgrade 🎉🎉

Okay Adekunle Gold, Looks Like It's Simi's Genes or Nothing 😏

"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Star J. August Richards is Living His Truth

Whitney Houston's Biopic "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" is Now a Work in Progress

Omoni Oboli's "Love Is War" is Coming to Netflix Soon!

It’s Been 365 Days of Love, Friendship & Happiness for Sabrina & Idris Elba ❤️

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

It’s been 365 days since one of the cutest couples, Idris and Sabrina Elba walked down the aisle.

The pair got married on April 26, 2019, in a grand three-day Moroccan ceremony at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh.

Celebrating their first wedding anniversary, Sabrina shared a never-before-seen video from their wedding. In the video, the beautiful bride is seen walking down the aisle with her mother, while the guests are full of awe, looking at the enchanting Sabrina.

Sharing the beautiful moment on Instagram, she wrote:

Words can’t describe what I felt in this moment. Walking down the aisle and seeing the man of my dreams, my best friend, standing in front of me ready to make a bond that lasts forever. You have changed my life, you have changed my world, you have changed my spirit. I thank you for the happiness you give me every day and the love you show me and my family. I can’t believe it’s been a year. All the memories we’ve make it feel like a lifetime. Let’s celebrate today for our future and be thankful for the health and happiness we have. I love you Idris and I forever will. Happy anniversary ❤️ @idriselba

Watch the sweet moment below:

View this post on Instagram

Words can’t describe what I felt in this moment. Walking down the aisle and seeing the man of my dreams, my best friend, standing in front of me ready to make a bond that lasts forever. You have changed my life, you have changed my world, you have changed my spirit. I thank you for the happiness you give me every day and the love you show me and my family. I can’t believe it’s been a year. All the memories we’ve make it feel like a lifetime. Let’s celebrate today for our future and be thankful for the health and happiness we have. I love you Idris and I forever will. Happy anniversary ❤️ @idriselba ——— Thank you @zoekypri for your beautiful rendition of this song , thank you @edpeers

A post shared by Sabrina Dhowre Elba (@sabrinaelba) on

