It’s Been 365 Days of Love, Friendship & Happiness for Sabrina & Idris Elba ❤️

It’s been 365 days since one of the cutest couples, Idris and Sabrina Elba walked down the aisle.

The pair got married on April 26, 2019, in a grand three-day Moroccan ceremony at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh.

Celebrating their first wedding anniversary, Sabrina shared a never-before-seen video from their wedding. In the video, the beautiful bride is seen walking down the aisle with her mother, while the guests are full of awe, looking at the enchanting Sabrina.

Sharing the beautiful moment on Instagram, she wrote:

Words can’t describe what I felt in this moment. Walking down the aisle and seeing the man of my dreams, my best friend, standing in front of me ready to make a bond that lasts forever. You have changed my life, you have changed my world, you have changed my spirit. I thank you for the happiness you give me every day and the love you show me and my family. I can’t believe it’s been a year. All the memories we’ve make it feel like a lifetime. Let’s celebrate today for our future and be thankful for the health and happiness we have. I love you Idris and I forever will. Happy anniversary ❤️ @idriselba

Watch the sweet moment below: