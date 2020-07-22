Lani Aisida tells the Story of his Wife’s Birthing Journey on African Stories Untold’s “My Birthing Experience”

Connect with us

Another episode of African Stories Untold, “My Birthing Experience” is out.

On this episode, Lani Aisida, the creator/writer of Ndani’s “Phases” series shares his birthing experience ‘ever so slightly’. He talks about his wife’s experience with Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and Intrauterine growth restriction (IUGR).

The web series gives women and men the platform to share the joys, pains, fears and the overwhelming ride of pregnancy that people rarely talk about.

Watch the episode below:

