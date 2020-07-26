Sauti Sol’s Bien-Aimé has a Beautiful Acoustic Version of “Feel My Love”

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Bien-Aimé has shared the acoustic version of Sauti Sol‘s song “Feel My Love” and it’s such a beautiful rendition.

The acoustic version was done with vocals from Bien-Aimé, keys from Mutoriah and the guitar from Yvan Kwizera. The recording engineer was Sam Sounds.

The award-winning afro-pop band Sauti Sol dropped their fifth studio album, also called “Midnight Train“, on the 5th of June, 2020.

Click here if you missed it.

Check out the original song here and listen to the acoustic rendition below.

