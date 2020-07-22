BN TV
The Perfect Grilled Turkey Recipe by The Kitchen Muse
On this latest episode of “The Kitchen Muse”, Bukie is sharing a recipe for grilled turkey. This grilled turkey recipe has a deep flavour and it is super moist and succulent. It is one you definitely want to try out.
Ingredients
4 Large Turkey Wings
1 Med Onion
6 Small Habanero
Thumb size Ginger
4 Cloves Garlic
2 Bayleaf
2 Stock Cubes
1 Tsp Salt
6 Spring Thyme
Small Bunch Basil
Marinade
2 Tbsp Worcestershire Sauce
3 Tbsp Brown Sugar
1 Tsp Paprika Powder
1/2 Tsp Salt
1/2 Tsp Garlic Powder
1/2 Tsp Onion Powder
Watch the video below: