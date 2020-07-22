The Perfect Grilled Turkey Recipe by The Kitchen Muse

On this latest episode of “The Kitchen Muse”, Bukie is sharing a recipe for grilled turkey. This grilled turkey recipe has a deep flavour and it is super moist and succulent. It is one you definitely want to try out.

Ingredients

4 Large Turkey Wings

1 Med Onion

6 Small Habanero

Thumb size Ginger

4 Cloves Garlic

2 Bayleaf

2 Stock Cubes

1 Tsp Salt

6 Spring Thyme

Small Bunch Basil

Marinade

2 Tbsp Worcestershire Sauce

3 Tbsp Brown Sugar

1 Tsp Paprika Powder

1/2 Tsp Salt

1/2 Tsp Garlic Powder

1/2 Tsp Onion Powder

Watch the video below: