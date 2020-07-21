Trust Us, You’ll Love Yemi Alade’s Live Rendition of “Poverty”

Connect with us

African pop diva Yemi Alade revisits her critically acclaimed fourth studio album “Woman of Steel“, by servicing Funke Akindele aided “Poverty” with a revamped live rendition with her raved Ova Sabi band.

Hailed as the best performer among her peers, Yemi Alade puts her award-winning pipes to work delivering the fan favourite with renewed vigour and passion birthing a visual and sonic sure-fire offering.

This arrives after Yemi Alade teamed up with 2Baba, Teni, Stanley Enow, Amanda Black, and other African superstars for the empowering “Stand Together” song against COVID-19 and starred in the official trailer for Beyonce‘s new visual album “Black Is King.

Watch the video below:

