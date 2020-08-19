BN TV
“My Wife was in Labour for 21 Hours” – Femi Shares His Story on African Stories Untold’s “My Birthing Experience
On this lighthearted episode of “My Birthing Experience“, Femi talks about his wife being in labour for 21 hours and more. The pain made him question the sex that led to this situation.
“My Birthing Experience” by African Stories Untold gives women and men the platform to share the joys, pains, fears and the overwhelming ride of pregnancy that people rarely talk about.
Watch the video below: