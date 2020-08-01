BN TV
Catch Up on All 12 Episodes of “Best Friends in the World” Season 3
An interesting web series popped up on our radar recently and trust us, it’s a great watch.
Although the first season premiered in 2018, “Best Friends in the World” is a Nigerian high school series with some romance but without debauchery and philistinism, and we couldn’t help but share with you our lovely BNers.
So sit tight, grab your popcorn and binge-watch all six episodes of the third term (season 3):
Watch first term (Season 1) and second term (Season 2).
Episode 13
Episode 14
Episode 15
Episode 16
Episode 17
Episode 18
Episode 19
Episode 20
Episode 21
Episode 22
Episode 23
Episode 24