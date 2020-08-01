Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Catch Up on All 12 Episodes of “Best Friends in the World” Season 3

BN TV Comedy

Which Comedy Channel is Currently Trending on YouTube Nigeria? Let's Catch You Up

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature Yoruba Edition: Watch "Etanu (Resentment)" starring Lateef Adedimeji, Antar Laniya & Toyin Alausa

BN TV Music

Shots on Shots… Watch Pheelz & Cracker Mallo drink through this Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Don’t Miss Episode 9 (Break The Rules) of Ndani TV’s “Phases” Season 2

BN TV Movies & TV

Khalil’s Mum has some reservations about Faa on this Episode of "MTV Shuga: Alone Together"

BN TV Music

Beyoncé Celebrates Africa in Visuals for "Already" feat. Shatta Wale

BN TV

You'll love Diary Of A Kitchen Lover's Chocolate Chip Cookies

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie gets a Baffling Question from Tito on this Episode of "Sisi Weekly"

BN TV

Nike's Ad Campaign Series "You Can't Stop Us" Makes a Strong Case for Unity During the Pandemic

BN TV

Catch Up on All 12 Episodes of “Best Friends in the World” Season 3

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

An interesting web series popped up on our radar recently and trust us, it’s a great watch.

Although the first season premiered in 2018, “Best Friends in the World” is a Nigerian high school series with some romance but without debauchery and philistinism, and we couldn’t help but share with you our lovely BNers.

So sit tight, grab your popcorn and binge-watch all six episodes of the third term (season 3):

Watch first term (Season 1) and second term (Season 2).

Episode 13

 

Episode 14

 

Episode 15

 

Episode 16

 

Episode 17

 

Episode 18

 

Episode 19

 

Episode 20

 

Episode 21

 

Episode 22

 

Episode 23

 

Episode 24

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

A Slow But Sure Way of Fixing the Problem of Bad Leadership in Nigeria!

Are You an Aspiring Member of #Suit&Tie Twitter? Here’s How to Be the Perfect Subject Matter Expert the Nigerian Way

Chioma Ehiaguina: Legal Options for You as a Victim of Medical Negligence in Nigeria

BellaNaijarians Share Their Fondest Memories of the Discontinued Argos Catalogue

Tobi Lufadeju: Dear Young Person…

Advertisement
css.php