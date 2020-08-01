Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature Yoruba Edition: Watch "Etanu (Resentment)" starring Lateef Adedimeji, Antar Laniya & Toyin Alausa

BN TV Comedy

Which Comedy Channel is Currently Trending on YouTube Nigeria? Let's Catch You Up

BN TV Movies & TV

Catch Up on All 12 Episodes of “Best Friends in the World” Season 3

BN TV Music

Shots on Shots… Watch Pheelz & Cracker Mallo drink through this Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Don’t Miss Episode 9 (Break The Rules) of Ndani TV’s “Phases” Season 2

BN TV Movies & TV

Khalil’s Mum has some reservations about Faa on this Episode of "MTV Shuga: Alone Together"

BN TV Music

Beyoncé Celebrates Africa in Visuals for "Already" feat. Shatta Wale

BN TV

You'll love Diary Of A Kitchen Lover's Chocolate Chip Cookies

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie gets a Baffling Question from Tito on this Episode of "Sisi Weekly"

BN TV

Nike's Ad Campaign Series "You Can't Stop Us" Makes a Strong Case for Unity During the Pandemic

BN TV

#BNMovieFeature Yoruba Edition: Watch “Etanu (Resentment)” starring Lateef Adedimeji, Antar Laniya & Toyin Alausa

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The much-loved #BNMovieFeature is kicking off the new month of August with Yoruba Movies.

We kicked things off in 2017 (Yes, we’ve featured over a hundred movies so far!)

In this section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, Short films, Serials and so much more.

There’s so much to look forward to and you can also take a look at our past features here.

***

We’ll be spotlighting a couple of Yoruba movies for this month of August and today’s movie is titled “Etanu (Resentment)“, directed by Seun Olaiya, written and produced by Oyebade Adebimpe.

The power of becoming one is strong between Ifeoluwa and Darasimi who vow to stay together forever until memories begin to flood their happy union.

The movie stars Oyebade Adebimpe, Lateef Adedimeji, Omo Ibadan, Akeem Adeyemi, Kudirat Ogundairo, Antar Laniya, Toyin Alausa and many more.

Watch the movie below:

 

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

A Slow But Sure Way of Fixing the Problem of Bad Leadership in Nigeria!

Are You an Aspiring Member of #Suit&Tie Twitter? Here’s How to Be the Perfect Subject Matter Expert the Nigerian Way

Chioma Ehiaguina: Legal Options for You as a Victim of Medical Negligence in Nigeria

BellaNaijarians Share Their Fondest Memories of the Discontinued Argos Catalogue

Tobi Lufadeju: Dear Young Person…

Advertisement
css.php