BNMovieFeature Yoruba Edition: Watch “Etanu (Resentment)” starring Lateef Adedimeji, Antar Laniya & Toyin Alausa

The #BNMovieFeature is kicking off the new month of August with Yoruba Movies.

We kicked things off in 2017 (Yes, we’ve featured over a hundred movies so far!)

In this section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, Short films, Serials and so much more.

There's so much to look forward to.

We’ll be spotlighting a couple of Yoruba movies for this month of August and today’s movie is titled “Etanu (Resentment)“, directed by Seun Olaiya, written and produced by Oyebade Adebimpe.

The power of becoming one is strong between Ifeoluwa and Darasimi who vow to stay together forever until memories begin to flood their happy union.

The movie stars Oyebade Adebimpe, Lateef Adedimeji, Omo Ibadan, Akeem Adeyemi, Kudirat Ogundairo, Antar Laniya, Toyin Alausa and many more.

Watch the movie below: