The Joy from this Nigerian Family as Burna Boy surprises them on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

Burna Boy made an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel live show-segment, #HealthcareHeroes, anchored by actress Kerry Washington, and his appearance was a huge surprise.

The Grammy-nominated star honoured a Nigerian family of healthcare heroes in Texas. The family of five nurses (Enuma, Dera, Uche, Kosi and Jide) were honoured for their consistent work on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kerry Washington invited Burna Boy into the conversation as a huge Afro-fusion star and together, they surprised the Ginigeme family with a sum of $5,000 each as a show of appreciation for their unwavering support towards victims of the pandemic.

For Burna Boy, it’s about putting smiles on the faces of his fans so this means more to him than his recently released album “Twice As Tall” which was executive produced by Diddy.

The Ginigeme family could barely contain their joy.

Watch the video below: