It’s 4 Years of Love & Friendship for Funke Akindele-Bello & JJC Skillz

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Funke Akindele-Bello and husband JJC Skillz are celebrating their wedding anniversary today.

To mark the special day, the lovebirds took to their social media platforms to share some loved-up photos and the most heartwarming words to each other.

Funke shared:

All glory to God!!! 4 years and many more years to spend together in good health and wealth in Jesus name. I love you My King @jjcskillz

JJC Skillz shared:

To God be the glory 🙏🏽 it’s our anniversary 🍾 May God continue to strengthen and uplift our hearts. The love and peace of God will never depart from us. Our children will be a blessing to this generation. I pray our union will continue to bear fruits of favor. I love you @funkejenifaakindele

In another post, he wrote:

When your wife is your Bestie
@funkejenifaakindele Starting to feel like Siblins 🥰 I pray our joy is everlasting 🙏🏽 To our family, friends and fans. As you celebrate with us I pray your homes are filled with love also. For those alone. God of many chances will heal your broken hearts.🙏🏽 It will all end in praise 🙏🏽 Amen

 

