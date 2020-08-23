Connect with us

"I Had Infected My Daughter & Asthmatic Son" — Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is Letting Us In on Her COVID-19 Experience

A few weeks ago, Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde revealed on her Instagram page that she tested positive for coronavirus.

Thankfully, she and her family have recovered.

Sharing her experience, the screen diva said she contracted COVID-19 on a set of a movie, and infected her son and daughter.

According to Vanguard, she said:

I hardly fall ill and so when I left the set and started having chills the next day or so, I knew something wasn’t right. I thought it might be stress. This was on Monday, August 3. I waited till Tuesday and it got worse. I was shaking uncontrollably and my temperature was going through the roof.

My spirit told me immediately, this is not malaria or fever. I have been extremely careful and paranoid about this COVID-19 stuff. So I told hubby I needed to be tested immediately. I have a son that has Asthma!

They came to test me on Wednesday and my result came out on Thursday evening, Positive. My world crashed. I felt crazy and empty. My symptoms were high fever and chills… luckily no other. But it was so bad, they contemplated coming to evacuate me as my viral load was high and I wasn’t getting better … but God arose for me.

So they had to come test the whole family … I had infected my daughter and asthmatic son! My God showed up for me as my son is asymptotic, so positive but not sick! My daughter lost her smell and taste and had severe diarrhoea. All has stopped now, thank God.

We are all now in remission. It’s physically, spiritually and emotionally exhausting as the doctors tell you it’s a 50/50 chance. Nothing you do really saves you. You can only take the vitamins, manage the symptoms and hope your body fights.

Please this thing is real and we must come together to find the safest way to work and protect ourselves. I was one of the most careful persons you’d ever meet concerning COVID-19. Imagine if I believed because of that I couldn’t have been infected… I wish I wasn’t … but I was … I could have been going out and kept on infecting others

