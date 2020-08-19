BN TV
“I want to be an industry player… I want to create value” – Mr Eazi on CNN African Voices
This week on CNN’s ‘African Voices’, Afropop star and musical entrepreneur Mr Eazi talks to Arik Okpo about his career and why he turned down major deals to create his own platform.
Mr Eazi, one of Nigeria’s biggest stars has dropped countless tracks and through his emPawa initiative, created with one simple mission, he’s been helping new artists reach their full potential musically by equipping them with the knowledge and funding to do so.
Watch snippets below:
⠀ Nigerian recording artist @MrEazi has spent parts of his life in Lagos, London, and Accra, Ghana. He tells us the 'Eaziest' city for certain scenarios⠀ ⠀ Tap the link in bio to watch his full African Voices episode if you missed it on TV⠀ ⠀ #CNNAfrica #AfricanNews #MrEazi #CNNAfricanVoices #CNNAVC ⠀ ⠀
I'm very pleased to share this really great conversation with @mreazi for #AfricanVoicesChangemakers. It was revelatory in all the best ways to listen to his journey and to explore the thinking that has guided his steps from his entry to music to the emPawa platform. He shared some very exciting plans for the future too. I can tell you immediately that this is a conversation that will keep you thinking. Truly a fascinating discussion. #cnnAVC #africanvoices #mreazi #empawa
Full video here: