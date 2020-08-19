"I want to be an industry player... I want to create value" – Mr Eazi on CNN African Voices

This week on CNN’s ‘African Voices’, Afropop star and musical entrepreneur Mr Eazi talks to Arik Okpo about his career and why he turned down major deals to create his own platform.

Mr Eazi, one of Nigeria’s biggest stars has dropped countless tracks and through his emPawa initiative, created with one simple mission, he’s been helping new artists reach their full potential musically by equipping them with the knowledge and funding to do so.

He talked about spending parts of his life in Lagos, London, and Accra, Ghana, and shared some very exciting plans for the future too.

Watch snippets below:

Full video here: