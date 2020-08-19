Connect with us

"I want to be an industry player... I want to create value" – Mr Eazi on CNN African Voices

Sisi Jemimah's Perfect Grilled Chicken Kebab Recipe is, well, Perfect

The Joy from this Nigerian Family as Burna Boy surprises them on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

Sisi Yemmie's Updated Okra Soup is a Yummy Twist from the Original Recipe

We're Getting Even More Details about Cuppy's "Original Copy"

Cardi B gets Candid with Joe Biden on Police Brutality & More

Johnny Drille's Rendition of "Heaven" by Bryan Adams is Everything

Tosin Ibitoye, Shalewa Ashafa & Tobi Bakre discuss 'Ghosting' on Episode 1 of #NdaniRealTalk with Tomike Adeoye

New Music: Mo’believe - Faya

"When they go low, We go high" - See Michelle Obama's Powerful Speech at the Democratic National Convention

BN TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

This week on CNN’s ‘African Voices’, Afropop star and musical entrepreneur Mr Eazi talks to Arik Okpo about his career and why he turned down major deals to create his own platform.

Mr Eazi, one of Nigeria’s biggest stars has dropped countless tracks and through his emPawa initiative, created with one simple mission, he’s been helping new artists reach their full potential musically by equipping them with the knowledge and funding to do so.

He talked about spending parts of his life in Lagos, London, and Accra, Ghana, and shared some very exciting plans for the future too.

Watch snippets below:

Full video here:

