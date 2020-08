On this episode, Sisi Yemmie shares her top ten kitchen gadgets, tools and appliances to make cooking easy and fun. This list will definitely come in handy.

She makes mention of:

1. Scissors

2. Blenders

3. Paring Knife

4. Processors

5. Chopping board

6. Colander

7. Hand Mixer

8. Measuring cups

9. Tongs

10. Bowls

Watch the video below: