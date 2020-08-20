7 Times Toni Tones Proved she’s the Ultimate TikTok Star

When the lockdown was imposed a lot of creatives, stuck at home like the rest of us, had to find a way to channel their creative juices. Thankfully for all of us, they took to creating the funniest clips on TikTok.

With the lockdown measures now relaxed, very few them have continued to be consistent. And among those few is the ultimate: Toni Tones.

And she’s been especially generous, sharing her hilarious videos on Twitter and Instagram for those of us who aren’t on TikTok.

Among them are these 7, proving that she’s the ultimate TikTok star.

When your ex is a hater! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/g5XeKgFbBP — Toni Tones (@iamTONITONES) August 4, 2020

This happens every time … 😂 pic.twitter.com/iwHRmw8wec — Toni Tones (@iamTONITONES) July 23, 2020

When you’re tired of filming your boss’s Tik Toks 😂 pic.twitter.com/4OHyjGcesh — Toni Tones (@iamTONITONES) August 3, 2020

How @_Timini and I are going to perform for you after lockdown. 😂 Give our tap duo a name 🤷🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/F5PdiCwmnY — Toni Tones (@iamTONITONES) August 14, 2020