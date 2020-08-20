Toke Makinwa is Considering Relationship Contracts on this Episode of “Toke Moments”

It’s another hilarious episode of “Toke Moments” with Toke Makinwa and the media personality is done talking and wasting her time. So now, you just might need to sign a contract to talk to Toke 😂😂

She wrote:

Normal people go from meeting to talking then dating and finally getting engaged which leads in most cases to marriage, right? Are you stuck at meeting/talking, back to meeting/talking and it never goes past that. It never really progresses and you are tired of meeting people who just waste your time, rather than talk I want to sleep please. I think its high time people had relationship contracts in place, just as a form of guarantee that you don’t waste your time. If you waste my time, you pay me money. What do you guys think about that? Watch, Like, Subscribe and please comment below.

So funny! Watch the video below: