Connect with us

BN TV

Stephanie Coker takes us through her Conception Process on "Life Lessons with Betty Irabor"

BN TV Comedy

Which Comedy Channel is Currently Trending on YouTube Nigeria? Let's Catch You Up

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature Yoruba Edition: Watch "Etanu (Resentment)" starring Lateef Adedimeji, Antar Laniya & Toyin Alausa

BN TV Movies & TV

Catch Up on All 12 Episodes of “Best Friends in the World” Season 3

BN TV Music

Shots on Shots… Watch Pheelz & Cracker Mallo drink through this Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Don’t Miss Episode 9 (Break The Rules) of Ndani TV’s “Phases” Season 2

BN TV Movies & TV

Khalil’s Mum has some reservations about Faa on this Episode of "MTV Shuga: Alone Together"

BN TV Music

Beyoncé Celebrates Africa in Visuals for "Already" feat. Shatta Wale

BN TV

You'll love Diary Of A Kitchen Lover's Chocolate Chip Cookies

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie gets a Baffling Question from Tito on this Episode of "Sisi Weekly"

BN TV

Stephanie Coker takes us through her Conception Process on “Life Lessons with Betty Irabor”

BN TV

Published

13 seconds ago

 on

On the latest episode of “Life Lessons” with Betty Irabor, media personality, Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun shares her IVF journey to conception.

The journey to motherhood is different for everyone. Some conceive easily, some have to go the extra mile. Thanks to IVF many women’s dreams of becoming mothers have been actualized.

Speaking on Life Lessons with Betty Irabor, the new mum, who welcomed her child at 31, explained that she and her husband decided to undergo IVF after her doctor gave her several options. She detailed all the procedures involved in getting IVF. She also spoke about her family’s reaction to the news that she was planning to undergo IVF.

She explained that IVF is “stressful because of the amount of injections involved.”

Detailing the process, she said she had to give herself daily injections to stimulate ovulation.

She explained: “I was injecting myself first in the stomach every day… every 12 hours… I was injecting like a stimulant, like for ovulation and you have to mix it yourself. So, I’ve got the liquid form, it’s like a powder and then you mix it.”

She also narrated how a “human error” nearly cost her life.

Find out more in the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

A Slow But Sure Way of Fixing the Problem of Bad Leadership in Nigeria!

Are You an Aspiring Member of #Suit&Tie Twitter? Here’s How to Be the Perfect Subject Matter Expert the Nigerian Way

Chioma Ehiaguina: Legal Options for You as a Victim of Medical Negligence in Nigeria

BellaNaijarians Share Their Fondest Memories of the Discontinued Argos Catalogue

Tobi Lufadeju: Dear Young Person…

Advertisement
css.php