Stephanie Coker takes us through her Conception Process on “Life Lessons with Betty Irabor”

On the latest episode of “Life Lessons” with Betty Irabor, media personality, Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun shares her IVF journey to conception.

The journey to motherhood is different for everyone. Some conceive easily, some have to go the extra mile. Thanks to IVF many women’s dreams of becoming mothers have been actualized.

Speaking on Life Lessons with Betty Irabor, the new mum, who welcomed her child at 31, explained that she and her husband decided to undergo IVF after her doctor gave her several options. She detailed all the procedures involved in getting IVF. She also spoke about her family’s reaction to the news that she was planning to undergo IVF.

She explained that IVF is “stressful because of the amount of injections involved.”

Detailing the process, she said she had to give herself daily injections to stimulate ovulation.

She explained: “I was injecting myself first in the stomach every day… every 12 hours… I was injecting like a stimulant, like for ovulation and you have to mix it yourself. So, I’ve got the liquid form, it’s like a powder and then you mix it.”

She also narrated how a “human error” nearly cost her life.

Find out more in the video below: