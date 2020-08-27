Connect with us

Toke Makinwa is Here for People with Plenty English and Zero Action on this Episode of "Toke Moments"

"African Queen," "Olufunmi" & "Gongo Aso" make it to Davido's "Playlist Of My Life" on Teen Vogue

Here's a New Mini-Series You'll Love - Watch "During Ever After" Episode 1

Dolapo Oni Sijuwade is back with her YouTube Series "My Pregnancy Diaries"

Kaliné's Cover of "Time Flies" by Burna Boy feat. Sauti Sol is Everything

This Simple Jackie Aina Approved Tip Will Prevent Your Makeup from Smudging

Need to Know More About Rihanna & A$AP Rocky? This Playful tête-à-tête Has It All

"Love Yourself" - That's Toyin Abraham's Message to Everyone on New Vlog

You've Got to Read Meghan Markle & Gloria Steinem's Very Timely Conversation on Voting, Women’s Rights & Representation

It Seems the Boys Are Mixing Business with Pleasure on this Episode of “The Men’s Club” Season 3

You guys, Toke Makinwa is at it again!

It’s another episode of “Toke Moments” and this time, the media personality is on to people with plenty English and zero action. She shared her new vlog with the caption:

This week is for those people who love to correct other people’s use of the English language, the plenty English speakers, those we like to call “English Major”. They spend their lives looking at who is speaking English properly and who is sounding right, pls how much do you have in your bank account? Can it buy the English Language? Have a laugh and enjoy the Vlog of the week, pls remember to subscribe, like, comment and Share too.

We all know someone on this table so we can relate.

Watch the video below:

