Toke Makinwa is Here for People with Plenty English and Zero Action on this Episode of “Toke Moments”
You guys, Toke Makinwa is at it again!
It’s another episode of “Toke Moments” and this time, the media personality is on to people with plenty English and zero action. She shared her new vlog with the caption:
This week is for those people who love to correct other people’s use of the English language, the plenty English speakers, those we like to call “English Major”. They spend their lives looking at who is speaking English properly and who is sounding right, pls how much do you have in your bank account? Can it buy the English Language? Have a laugh and enjoy the Vlog of the week, pls remember to subscribe, like, comment and Share too.
We all know someone on this table so we can relate.
Watch the video below: