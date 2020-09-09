Banky W tells it All – Music, Business & Being Successful on “Under 40 CEOs”



Olubankole Wellington popularly known by Banky W, is not a strange name in the Nigerian entertainment industry. He’s also a businessman, investor, political leader, minister and philanthropist. All in all, he’s a master of all trades.

Born in the United States to Nigerian parents, his family moved back to Nigeria when he was five years old. He schooled in Lagos for his primary and secondary education and returned to further his tertiary education at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, New York on a scholarship.

Banky launched his record label E.M.E in 2002 while still studying. After moving to Nigeria in 2009, he established the label in Lagos. Banky Wellington is the CEO at Empire Mates Entertainment, EME a former record label turned Media and Advertising Agency.

On this episode of “Under 40 CEOs“, he talks about the growth in business and the key to keeping the business alive.

Watch the video below: