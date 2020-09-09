Connect with us

Banky W tells it All - Music, Business & Being Successful on "Under 40 CEOs"

Regina Daniels is all About Getting her Body Back on this Episode of "Our Circle"

Eku Edewor, Tunde Leye & Ozzy Etomi share their thoughts on Millennial Parenting on #NdaniRealTalk

Let Telande World teach You How to Make Koose Fried Chicken

Housemates, Praise & Plans After the #BBNaija Show - Here’s Everything Lucy Had to Say

Tuke Morgan's Sax Cover of "Edelweiss" from "The Sound of Music" is Absolutely Beautiful

Lasisi Elenu is Out with a New Comedy Series "Mama and Papa Godspower" | Watch Episode 1

5 Things Erica Said in Her First Interview Since Leaving the #BBNaija Show

Dodos Uvieghara tries out some Traditional Nigerian Dishes & Some Unusual Snacks on New Vlog

All that Went Down at Sisi Yemmie's Wedding Anniversary House Party on "Sisi Weekly"

Olubankole Wellington popularly known by Banky W, is not a strange name in the Nigerian entertainment industry. He’s also a businessman, investor, political leader, minister and philanthropist. All in all, he’s a master of all trades.

Born in the United States to Nigerian parents, his family moved back to Nigeria when he was five years old. He schooled in Lagos for his primary and secondary education and returned to further his tertiary education at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, New York on a scholarship.

Banky launched his record label E.M.E in 2002 while still studying. After moving to Nigeria in 2009, he established the label in Lagos. Banky Wellington is the CEO at Empire Mates Entertainment, EME a former record label turned Media and Advertising Agency.

On this episode of “Under 40 CEOs“, he talks about the growth in business and the key to keeping the business alive.

Watch the video below:

 

