BNShareYourHustle: Brush Up Your Pattern Making Skills & Start Creating Dresses like a Pro with FashionCity

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians!

We officially returned with our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (InstagramTwitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

For this month, after a thorough check, the winner is FashionCity | @fashioncitynig

***

Have you desired to brush up your pattern making skills but you are too busy to enrol into a physical fashion school? Maybe there are some outfits you still don’t know how to make and you are losing money because of this?

Then take any of the online patterns making courses at FashionCity and start creating dresses that stand out and sell out.

FashionCity is an online fashion training school that offers industry-relevant fashion and business courses to fashion creatives who desire to increase their skills so that they can increase their earning power, charge higher and increase their profit.

At FashionCity, they offer a variety of courses from long term (3 months) to mini-courses on select topics.

Want to know more? Please reach them through these channels:

Instagram: @fashioncitynig
Facebook: @fashioncitynig
Twitter: @fashioncitynig
WhatsApp: 08074116892
Website: www.fashioncityng.com

