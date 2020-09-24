You Don’t Want to Miss Burna Boy’s Electrifying Performance at UN’s “Nations United”

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

45 mins ago

 on

Grammy-nominated singer Burna Boy delivered an electrifying performance at United Nations’ ‘Nations United’, a special, first of its kind film, created by the United Nations on its 75th Anniversary and to mark five years since the adoption of the Sustainable Development Goals.

He performed “Level Up” from the  “Twice As Tall” album.

In the midst of a pandemic radically transforming our world, Nations United tells the story of the world as it is, as it was, and as it could be. It focuses on the solutions and action we need to tackle poverty, inequality, injustice and climate change.

Featuring the UN Secretary-General António Guterres and UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, Malala Yousafzai, Don Cheadle, Michelle Yeoh, Forest Whitaker, Thandie Newton, Sugata Mitra and a new version of a previous UN performance by multi-Grammy award-winning artist, Beyoncé.

Watch Burna Boy’s performance at 22:00 of the film, and Beyonce’s at 31:16:

