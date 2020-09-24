BN TV
Meghan Markle Surprising AGT Contestant Archie Williams is the Sweetest You’ll See Today
Remember Archie Williams, an America’s Got Talent contestant who was sentenced to life in prison at Louisiana State Penitentiary for a crime he didn’t commit?
The 59-year-old singer spent much of his life in prison. He was wrongfully convicted in 1983, when he was just 22, sentenced to life imprisonment without parole in a case of rape and attempted murder. On 21 March 2019, after spending 37 years behind bars, he was finally found innocent and released.
In case you missed it, watch him tell his story and his beautiful performance on the AGT’s stage.
Watch another performance of his: