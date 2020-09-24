Connect with us

Blind Date Gone Wrong as Seen in Episode 4 of "The Most Toasted Girl"

Meghan Markle Surprising AGT Contestant Archie Williams is the Sweetest You'll See Today

You Don't Want to Miss Burna Boy's Electrifying Performance at UN's "Nations United"

Here's How Issa Rae Got Ready For The 2020 Emmys

Is Ken giving in to Peer Pressure? Find Out on Episode 7 of “Fancy Teens”

Switch Things Up with Lovemrskush's Stuffed Masa (Savory Rice Pancakes) Recipe

It's Game Over on Episode 10 of "The Men's Club" Season 3

Ikorodu Bois' Remake of Davido's Single "Fem" is Pretty Hilarious & Creative

This is what Toke Makinwa really thinks about 'Closure after a Toxic Relationship' | "Toke Moments"

A New Web Series "The Most Toasted Girl" is Coming to Town | Get the Scoop

Published

35 mins ago

 on

A new episode of “The Most Toasted Girl” is finally here.

The web series produced by Orwi Ameh and directed by Bolaji Kekere-Ekun, explores the experiences of young women in the crazy world of dating in Lagos!

The web series stars actress Nengi Adoki (“Juju Stories“, “The Men’s Club“, “Lost Girl“), Demi Banwo, Baaj Adebule, Bolaji Kekere-Ekun, Koye Kekere-Ekun, Es Dike Okolocha, Folaremi Agunbiade, Oshuwa Tunde Imoyo, Tope Tedela and many more.

Watch the video below:

