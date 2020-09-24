Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

10 Tweets that Show How Much Viewers Loved the Premiere Episode of Arese Ugwu's "The Smart Money Woman"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Blind Date Gone Wrong as Seen in Episode 4 of "The Most Toasted Girl"

Movies & TV Scoop

EXCLUSIVE: Get to Know More About the Famous Gbenga Kayode, #BBNaija's Series Director + He's Answering Some FAQs!

Beauty BN TV Movies & TV

Here's How Issa Rae Got Ready For The 2020 Emmys

Movies & TV Style

BN Exclusive Fashion Recap: Every Single Look You Missed On The Smart Money Woman TV Series Episode 1

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Is Ken giving in to Peer Pressure? Find Out on Episode 7 of “Fancy Teens”

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija Day - 65: Peacemaking, Owambe Groove & One Million Naira Richer

Movies & TV

A Perfect blend of Old and New Nollywood, Here's the All-Star Cast of 'Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story'

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

A New Web Series "The Most Toasted Girl" is Coming to Town | Get the Scoop

BN TV Movies & TV

#BNxBBNaija5: Want to Know Why He Loves Bandanas? View Our Exclusive Interview with #BBNaija's TrikyTee

Movies & TV

10 Tweets that Show How Much Viewers Loved the Premiere Episode of Arese Ugwu’s “The Smart Money Woman”

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Last night, the highly anticipated tv adaptation of Arese Ugwu‘s 2016 book “The Smart Money Woman” premiered and was received with applause from viewers.

“The Smart Money Woman” tackles debt, spending, the consumerist culture of the African middle class, the fear and misconceptions surrounding money and the lack of it. Love, friendships, cultural and societal pressures and the roles they play in success.

The 13-episode show stars Osas Ighodaro, Lala Akindoju, Toni Tones, Ebenezer Eno and Ini Dima-Okojie.

We’ve put together 10 (group of) tweets that show that viewers had so much fun watching the show and can’t wait for the next episode.

The ones applauding the production and writing

The BellaNaija mention (of course we’ll add this!)

If you’ve been played, you’ll relate to this one: from break to breakup, and then engagement to someone else.

This one about a situation so many of us have been in – giving a presentation you didn’t plan for

This one about Lagos living (or is it Abuja living?)

All the babes had a lot to say after this guy’s less than a minute appearance on the show

The group chat is more important than any other thing in this world!

We’re sure you can relate to this one. Things fall apart, centre has collapsed

Who wouldn’t want to hear this?

Yes, very important. The week’s lesson. At least a lot of people got to know where they stand financially.

Also, BellaNaija Style‘s Editor at Large Isoken Ogiemwonyi was head of costume design and we got the exclusive scoop on all the looks from the first episode in this post. Check on it!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Much Ado About Washing Pant

Grace Agada: Don’t Confuse Being Busy with Being Productive

Peter Molokwu: You Want People to Respect You? Learn to Set Boundaries

Kwame Adjei: 7 Reasons Why You Probably Feel Distant from Your Father

Global Health & Biosecurity Advisor Ngozi Erondu is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Advertisement
css.php