10 Tweets that Show How Much Viewers Loved the Premiere Episode of Arese Ugwu’s “The Smart Money Woman”

Last night, the highly anticipated tv adaptation of Arese Ugwu‘s 2016 book “The Smart Money Woman” premiered and was received with applause from viewers.

“The Smart Money Woman” tackles debt, spending, the consumerist culture of the African middle class, the fear and misconceptions surrounding money and the lack of it. Love, friendships, cultural and societal pressures and the roles they play in success.

The 13-episode show stars Osas Ighodaro, Lala Akindoju, Toni Tones, Ebenezer Eno and Ini Dima-Okojie.

We’ve put together 10 (group of) tweets that show that viewers had so much fun watching the show and can’t wait for the next episode.

The ones applauding the production and writing

If you’ve been played, you’ll relate to this one: from break to breakup, and then engagement to someone else.

20 months and he doesn’t like to rush into things?

600 years for this guy. #TSMWSeries — Felsic. (@Mz_Bagshaw) September 23, 2020

In a relationship, does a break mean a breakup?#TSMWSeries #TSMWSeriesxBN — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 23, 2020

This one about a situation so many of us have been in – giving a presentation you didn’t plan for

The presentation is just vibes and Insha Allah. #TSMWSeries — Written By (@DamiElebe) September 23, 2020

This one about Lagos living (or is it Abuja living?)

I love that Zuri has a benz but no rent money😭 Lagos 101 #TSMWSeries — FK. (@fkabudu) September 23, 2020

All the babes had a lot to say after this guy’s less than a minute appearance on the show

This is not the photo I was trying to take…i was trying to yab Aunty Zuri but God wanted me to SHOUT HALLELUJAH for somebody's new spec 😍😍😍 #TSMWSeries pic.twitter.com/r2kpvsEiU4 — Bukky Akomolafe (@bukkyakoms) September 23, 2020

The way my voice went up 3 octaves when I met him at the premiere. O dun baje baje #TSMWSeries https://t.co/fDy9l5TlkN — Jola (@Jollz) September 23, 2020

This man in grey suit. @Jollz please do the needful. Let me interview him you get — FK. (@fkabudu) September 23, 2020

The group chat is more important than any other thing in this world!

Screaming did this babe stand up during her meeting to attend to the group chat😭 #TSMWseries — FK. (@fkabudu) September 23, 2020

We’re sure you can relate to this one. Things fall apart, centre has collapsed

This is how everything happens to you at the same time when devil strikes. #TSMWSeries — Ngala Mall (@Aunty_Les) September 23, 2020

Who wouldn’t want to hear this?

‘Send me your account number, let me appreciate your beauty’ Energy>>>>>>#TSMWSeries — – melody (@Jachimma_x) September 23, 2020

Yes, very important. The week’s lesson. At least a lot of people got to know where they stand financially.

Tonight's lesson… please send to yourself, your social media faves by DM, your friends – guys & gals, anyone that needs to balance inflows and outflows. Thanks @smartmoneyarese for doing the hard work. #TSMWSeries pic.twitter.com/uZxfD7LtJC — Bukky Akomolafe (@bukkyakoms) September 23, 2020

I didn't appreciate this part sha because 🤭🙃 pic.twitter.com/zK5HwW30mQ — FK. (@fkabudu) September 23, 2020

Also, BellaNaija Style‘s Editor at Large Isoken Ogiemwonyi was head of costume design and we got the exclusive scoop on all the looks from the first episode in this post. Check on it!