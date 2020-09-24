BN Exclusive Fashion Recap: Every Single Look You Missed On The Smart Money Woman TV Series Episode 1

The Smart Money Woman TV series landed last night to much fanfare, despite the fact that the show has an inbuilt audience due to the best selling book – you could tell that the new show adaptation had an impact far beyond the readers of the original book. One of the favourite parts of this first episode (bar giving us some levity in these very harsh times),was how stylish the characters and best of all they wore almost 80% Nigerian designers all through the 13 episode series! (PS: our Editor at Large was head of costume design!!) Below, take a look at exclusive imagery from the show, which is sure to appeal to our #Bellastylistas who love some sumptuously costumed, escapist TV, or if you’re just looking to up your fashion game :

Latasha Ngwube (self styled) & Lala Akindoju in ATAFO Official.

Bolanle Olukanni in Adey Soile

Toni Tones in Adey Soile

Ini Dima Okojie

Hair – La Posh Hair, Leather Bike Shorts: Sanusi Lagos

Osas Ighodaro in Shaviy Clothing

Ini Dima Okojie – Hair: Mohini Experience

Ini Dima Okojie in Shirt Co Lagos & Toka Toka Lagos

Timini Egbuson (Self Styled)

Eso Dike Okolocha in Lisk Clothing

Osas Ighodaro in Wana Sambo

Jewelry: Zivanora Jewelry, Hair: Mohini Experience

Toni Tones in Adey Soile & Zashadu

Osas Ighodaro in Shaviy Clothing & Dapmod sunglasses.

What do you think? Did you watch episode 1? Did you love it as much as we did? Look out for our fashion recaps for the #TSMWSeries every week!