Here’s How Issa Rae Got Ready For The 2020 Emmys

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

While most celebrities and nominees watched the 2020 Emmy Awards from their couches, “Insecure” creator and star Issa Rae decided to go big rather than stay home. She and her co-stars gathered at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California (after getting COVID-19 tested), where they tuned in to the remotely filmed ceremony while dressed to the nines.

With 8 Emmy nominations, it was an incredibly special night for the whole cast and crew. Watch Issa as she gets ready for the big event, spilling secrets about her co-stars, looking back at her favourite red carpet looks, and speaking on inclusivity and representation in the television industry.

Watch the shoot below:

