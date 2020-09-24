Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

Housemates unleash their Ultimate Cooking skills on #BBNaija Day 66

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Blind Date Gone Wrong as Seen in Episode 4 of "The Most Toasted Girl"

Movies & TV Scoop

10 Tweets that Show How Much Viewers Loved the Premiere Episode of Arese Ugwu's "The Smart Money Woman"

Movies & TV Scoop

EXCLUSIVE: Get to Know More About the Famous Gbenga Kayode, #BBNaija's Series Director + He's Answering Some FAQs!

Beauty BN TV Movies & TV

Here's How Issa Rae Got Ready For The 2020 Emmys

Movies & TV Style

BN Exclusive Fashion Recap: Every Single Look You Missed On The Smart Money Woman TV Series Episode 1

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Is Ken giving in to Peer Pressure? Find Out on Episode 7 of “Fancy Teens”

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija Day - 65: Peacemaking, Owambe Groove & One Million Naira Richer

Movies & TV

A Perfect blend of Old and New Nollywood, Here's the All-Star Cast of 'Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story'

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

A New Web Series "The Most Toasted Girl" is Coming to Town | Get the Scoop

Movies & TV

Housemates unleash their Ultimate Cooking skills on #BBNaija Day 66

BellaNaija.com

Published

38 mins ago

 on

Cooking up a storm

Thanks to Amazon Farms, the Housemates unleashed their ultimate cooking skills in Biggie’s House. Today’s Cook Up A Storm Task is all about the benefits of organic foods and eating healthy. Unlike previous Tasks where the Housemates had to compete against themselves, this will be a Challenge between the Lockdown gang versus Big Brother and for this reason, Biggie told them that it will not be an easy ride, so they better come prepared.

The Task is divided into small parts to help with seamless execution and this article focuses on the first part which involves them turning into chefs in Biggie’ House.

1600969055 34 screenshot 2020 09 24 at 13.27.56

Get prepared and cook

For this Task, Biggie provided the necessary merchandise, study material and food baskets containing ingredients – all this is in preparation for their cooking. The rules for cooking is simple:

  • All Housemates must cook their own individual and distinct meal.
  • All meals must be traditional African meals.

Dorathy went first and prepared some yam pottage, next went Nengi with some Nigerian jollof rice and chicken. Vee came through with efo riro and eba, Neo prepared some okra soup with eba and finally, Laycon rounded up the cooking Task with a nice plate of white rice and designer buka stew.

1600971432 34 screen shot 2020 09 24 at 17.49.43

Variety is the spice of life

Each Housemate was given one hour to cook their meal. While a Housemate started cooking, the other Housemates were not permitted to assist or be in the kitchen. From jollof rice to efo riro and some delicious looking yam pottage, the Housemates kept us drooling all through this Challenge.

Let’s see some of the meals they made

1600971681 25 my post 11

Do you think the Housemates will beat Biggie in this Task?

Staying busy and entertaining

From preparing for the Amazon Farms Task ahead to having a mini talent show in the Lounge, the Lockdown Housemates sure kept us entertained today.

Laycon’s side of the story

After his mini altercation with Vee in the Lipton Ice Tea Task, Laycon explained his side of the story to Neo during a workout today.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Much Ado About Washing Pant

Grace Agada: Don’t Confuse Being Busy with Being Productive

Peter Molokwu: You Want People to Respect You? Learn to Set Boundaries

Kwame Adjei: 7 Reasons Why You Probably Feel Distant from Your Father

Global Health & Biosecurity Advisor Ngozi Erondu is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Advertisement
css.php