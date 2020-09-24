All the Times Wizkid’s Sons (Bolu, Ayo, Zion) & Their Mums Gave Us “Aww-Worthy” Moments

Connect with us

Wizkid and his three sons are making fans’ day each time they pop up on their Instagram feeds.

The proud dad dedicated his latest single Smile” featuring H.E.R, to his three boys, Boluwatife, Ayodeji and Zion, and even before now, he has proudly shown off his baby boys on the ‘Gram.

In case you haven’t met them, here are just a few of the times, these boys and their mums gave us life.

Boluwatife and his Mum Shola Ogudu

Ayodeji and his Mum Binta Dallo

Zion and his Mum Jada Pollock

Photo Credit: official_tifebalogun | king_ayo_ | __jada.p | bluediamond224 | o.oluwanishola

