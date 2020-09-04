Ikorodu Bois’ Tribute to Chadwick Boseman Will Melt Your Heart

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

47 mins ago

 on

Ikorodu Bois have paid a touching tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who died on August 28, after a years-long secret battle with colon cancer. Headlined “WAKANDA FOREVER 🙅🏽‍♂️❤️ #DedicatedtoChadwick #legendneverdie,” the clip has racked up more than 400 thousand views since its posting Thursday.

To honour the late actor, Ikorodu Bois decided to remake scenes from his popular superhero movie, “Black Panther.” The youngsters played the roles of Black Panther (T’Challa), M’Baku, Nakia, Shuri, T’Chaka, and many others.

Watch the video below:

