Selena Gomez has the Ultimate Guide to Having the Perfect Cat Eye

Triple-threat performer Selena Gomez takes Vogue through her day-to-night makeup routine—and shares her new, long-awaited line Rare Beauty.

“Being in different facets of the industry, it’s been really fun to play with beauty because it makes a character when you’re on set, it creates something magical,” she says. “I believe makeup should be [an accessory] to complement what’s beautiful about you… I just think that you’re special, you’re supposed to be who you are,” she adds.

“I’ve met thousands of people in my life and I wish that they can see what I see them.”

Watch the tutorial below: