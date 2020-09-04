Two Waffle Recipes from Sisi Yemmie? Yes Please!

Lifestyle and food vlogger Sisi Yemmie is out with a new vlog, and this time she’s sharing two recipes for homemade waffles. These waffles are delicious and easy to make. Waffles can be served with Whipped Cream, Fruits, Syrup, Yoghurt.

Waffle Batter Recipe

Plain Waffles Recipe

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

Pinch of Salt

2 tablespoons granulated white sugar

1 egg

1 cup milk

2 tablespoons melted unsalted butter

Greek Yogurt Waffle Recipe

1 cup flour

1 and a half teaspoon baking powder

4 heaped tablespoons Greek yoghurt

1/2 cup water

1 Egg

3 Teaspoon powder milk

Spray of oil

Pinch of salt

2 tablespoons sugar

Watch the vlog below: