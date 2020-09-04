BN TV
Two Waffle Recipes from Sisi Yemmie? Yes Please!
Lifestyle and food vlogger Sisi Yemmie is out with a new vlog, and this time she’s sharing two recipes for homemade waffles. These waffles are delicious and easy to make. Waffles can be served with Whipped Cream, Fruits, Syrup, Yoghurt.
Waffle Batter Recipe
Plain Waffles Recipe
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
Pinch of Salt
2 tablespoons granulated white sugar
1 egg
1 cup milk
2 tablespoons melted unsalted butter
Greek Yogurt Waffle Recipe
1 cup flour
1 and a half teaspoon baking powder
4 heaped tablespoons Greek yoghurt
1/2 cup water
1 Egg
3 Teaspoon powder milk
Spray of oil
Pinch of salt
2 tablespoons sugar
Watch the vlog below: