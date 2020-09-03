BN TV
Blessing Egbe’s “Fancy Teens” Series is about Greed, Peer Pressure & Drug Use in Teenagers | Watch Episode 1
Filmmaker Blessing Egbe is out with a brand new series that tells the story of teenagers.
Tagged “Fancy Teens“, the synopsis reads, “Bottom of the class students who failed the term’s examination are given extension classes to make up for their poor grades, but what they get up to in the course of the period will expose subject matters of greed, peer pressure, and drug use in teenagers”.
Watch episode 1 below.