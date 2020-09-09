Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nollywood actress, Shan George is engaged!

She shared a beautiful photo of her ring on her Instagram and everything about it is just so beautiful. Announcing the good news, she shared that her fiance is from Cross River State which is also her home state.

She wrote:

As Scared and Sceptical as I’ve been all this past years, based on unfavourable past experiences, this one seem to be just too right to be afraid of, or to Hide. So I SAID YES!! To my best friend, my brother, partner, business associate, fellow crossrivarian, my ride or die since 1800, my available shoulder to cry on always. Let’s try again this one last time. It’s never too late. Yes, I Love You Too! 💃💃💃❤😘🥂

Congratulations Shan George!

