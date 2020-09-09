BN TV
#BNxBBNaija5: Lucy Answers Ten Questions about her Now-Settled Argument with Nengi, Friendship & Plans After the Show
Hey BellaNaijarians!
We had a quick chat with #BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Lucy Edet, and it was such a delight having to speaking with her and asking some of the questions you sent via Twitter. She answered 10 question ranging from being misunderstood in the house, her friendship with Prince and Dorathy, her plans after the show and more.
Watch the video below:
View this post on Instagram
#BigBrotherNaija season 5 housemate #Lucy is chatting with #BellaNaija’s @adesola.au about her experience in the house in this Twitter edition of our “Ten Questions with…” interview series. From her now-settled argument with #Nengi to #Erica’s reign as HoH and more, Lucy isn’t holding back. She also talks about her friendship with #Dorathy, #Prince and #Ka3na…