#BNxBBNaija5: Lucy Answers Ten Questions about her Now-Settled Argument with Nengi, Friendship & Plans After the Show

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on


Hey BellaNaijarians!

We had a quick chat with #BBNaija Lockdown housemateLucy Edet, and it was such a delight having to speaking with her and asking some of the questions you sent via Twitter. She answered 10 question ranging from being misunderstood in the house, her friendship with Prince and Dorathy, her plans after the show and more.

Watch the video below:

