It’s time for episode 3 of “During Ever After”. The web series follows the love story of Grace and Setan Rhodes on their journey to happily ever after, starring BellaRose Okojie, Olu Salako ‘Boda Wasiu’, Emmanuel Iren, Bisi OlaSoetan, and many others.

This Laju Iren-produced and Micheal ‘Amapsalmist’ Akinrogunde-directed mini-series will keep you at the edge of your seat.

Watch the new episode below: