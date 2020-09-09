“It’s Very Important You Teach People How to Treat You” – Toke Makinwa on a New Episode of “Toke Moments”

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

It’s Wednesday, and it’s time for another episode of “Toke Moments” with Toke Makinwa.

Toke says:

Welcome to another week of our usual Bants… This week we talk about the friendly way people stylishly insult you under the guise of “Joking” with you. We have them in our lives, those people who style out jabs here and there like they are playing with us but the disrespect! Watch out fo for it and eliminate them immediately cos life is too short and we have all just survived (some still surviving) a pandemic, no need to let people who do so little control your emotions.

Watch the vlog below:

