Sisi Jemimah Just Shared Her Recipe for Spicy Beef Suya Shawarma

Published

10 seconds ago

 on

Sisi Jemimah is out with a new tutorial on how to make spicy beef suya shawarma.

Shawarma is a popular snack/meal in Nigeria, although it has Lebanese origins it’s fast become one of the many popular treats we enjoy. You can make your own delicious Shawarma at home in only a few easy steps.

Ingredients:

600g beef

Vegetable Oil

Flatbread or Tortilla

Spice mix:

1/3 Cup Suya Spice

1 tbsp Onion Powder

1 tbsp Smoked Paprika

Bouillon Cubes

Salt to taste

Watch and learn:

