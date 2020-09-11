BN TV
Sisi Jemimah Just Shared Her Recipe for Spicy Beef Suya Shawarma
Sisi Jemimah is out with a new tutorial on how to make spicy beef suya shawarma.
Shawarma is a popular snack/meal in Nigeria, although it has Lebanese origins it’s fast become one of the many popular treats we enjoy. You can make your own delicious Shawarma at home in only a few easy steps.
Ingredients:
600g beef
Vegetable Oil
Flatbread or Tortilla
Spice mix:
1/3 Cup Suya Spice
1 tbsp Onion Powder
1 tbsp Smoked Paprika
Bouillon Cubes
Salt to taste
Watch and learn: